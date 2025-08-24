Ukraine awards Keith Kellogg the Order of Merit on Independence Day — video

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg awarded Ukraine’s Order of Merit
On Sunday, August 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Keith Kellogg the Order of Merit, First Class. The ceremony took place in Kyiv during the Independence Day celebrations.
This information came from the broadcast of the Independence Day celebrations.
Zelensky awarded Kellogg with an order
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the Order of Merit, First Class, to US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.
This state award is presented for outstanding service to Ukraine.
Additionally, the President of Ukraine awarded American pastor Mark Burns, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, the Order of Merit, III class.
