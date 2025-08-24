Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 24 August 2025 15:22
Ukraine awards Keith Kellogg the Order of Merit on Independence Day — video
Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg. Photo: still from video

On Sunday, August 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Keith Kellogg the Order of Merit, First Class. The ceremony took place in Kyiv during the Independence Day celebrations.

This information came from the broadcast of the Independence Day celebrations

Zelensky awarded Kellogg with an order

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the Order of Merit, First Class, to US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

This state award is presented for outstanding service to Ukraine.

Additionally, the President of Ukraine awarded American pastor Mark Burns, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, the Order of Merit, III class.

Read more:

Zelensky reveals Trump’s Independence Day letter to Ukraine

Ukraine’s 34 years of Independence — struggle, progress, and hope

Zelensky speaks on Independence Day, salutes Ukraine’s heroes

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
