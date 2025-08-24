Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Canada announces $2B Ukraine aid, from weapons to cybersecurity

Publication time 24 August 2025 17:00
Canada pledges $2B in weapons for Ukraine, plus aid for shelters and cybersecurity
Mark Carney in Kyiv. Photo: still from video

Canada will provide Ukraine with CAD 2 billion (approximately USD 1.5 billion) worth of weapons. The country will also provide tens of millions for emergency aid, the creation of bomb shelters, and countering cyberattacks.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made this announcement during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv on August 24.

Carney's statement

"At the G7 Summit in June, Canada pledged an additional $2 billion in military assistance. Today, I am pleased to announce that more than $1 billion of this amount will go to bolster your arsenal of weapons through drones, ammunition and armored vehicles, which will arrive as early as next month," he said.

In addition, Canada will assist in the return of abducted children to Ukraine.

"As co-leader of the international coalition to return of Ukrainian children, Canada will strengthen cooperation with Ukraine, European partners and the United States to ensure the immediate and unconditional return of Ukrainian children," Carney added.

Read more:

Patriots and HIMARS coming to Ukraine with $1.5B boost

Ukraine’s FP-1 drone could redefine long-range strikes

Canada military aid Ukraine ammunition war in Ukraine
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
