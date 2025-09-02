Putin pushes for energy blockade against Ukraine in talks with Slovakia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has called on Eastern European countries to stop reverse gas and electricity supplies to Ukraine, allegedly to stop Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

He said this during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing, on the sidelines of the SCO summit, on Tuesday, September 2, Russian media reported.

Putin and Fico discussed Ukraine

The Slovakian prime minister promised to react "very firmly" to the attacks of Ukrainian drones on Russian oil infrastructure. Fico said that on Friday he would raise the issue "very seriously" at a meeting with the Ukrainian president, as, according to him, "it is impossible that such attacks on very important infrastructure are carried out".

Putin, in turn, emphasized that Russia is against Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"As for Ukraine's membership in the EU, we have never objected to it. As for NATO, this is a different issue... Our position here is known, we consider it unacceptable for us," he said.

Fico told Putin that he is also categorically against Ukraine's membership in NATO.

The dictator added that Moscow "tolerated for a long time when Ukrainians hit Russian energy infrastructure, and then began to respond seriously". He suggested that Ukraine should be cut off from reverse gas and electricity supplies from Europe so that Kyiv would stop hitting energy infrastructure leading to the West.

"The Ukrainian side is trying to harm us, but it is also harming our partners. Ukraine receives a significant amount of energy through its neighbors in Eastern Europe. Cut off their reverse gas supplies, cut off their electricity supplies, and they will immediately realize that there are limits to their behavior in violating other people's interests," Putin said.

