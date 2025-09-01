Narendra Modi urges Putin to end war in Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China. During the meeting, Modi urged Putin to swiftly end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of External Affairs of India on Monday, September 1.

Modi calls on Putin for a ceasefire in Ukraine

The Indian diplomatic service noted that during the meeting, the two leaders discussed "regional and global" issues, including Ukraine.

"Prime Minister reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine, and emphasized the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict, and find a durable peace settlement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It should be noted that the Kremlin did not mention Putin's comments about Ukraine when speaking with the Indian prime minister.

According to the Indian Foreign Ministry's press service, Putin and Modi discussed economic, financial, and energy sector cooperation between Russia and India.

The leaders "expressed satisfaction" with the steady growth of bilateral ties and "reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries".

Modi also told Putin that he is looking forward to meeting him in India at the 23rd annual summit later this year.

