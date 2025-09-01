North Korean soldiers. Photo: Korean Central News Agency

For the first time, North Korea has officially recognized the participation of its military personnel in the war against Ukraine. State media in the DPRK released footage showing the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, presenting awards to soldiers who fought alongside Russia. This marks the first instance in which the authoritarian regime has publicly honored its servicemen for combat operations outside the country.

The report comes from the press service of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

Pyongyang officially admits sending its troops to Ukraine

According to British intelligence, at least 6,000 North Korean fighters have already died as a result of their participation in the war, effectively becoming victims of the agreements between Kim Jong Un and Putin.

According to South Korean authorities, the DPRK has sent approximately 15,000 of its troops to Ukraine. This indicates that the involvement of the North Korean contingent in the war is already systemic and represents one of the most overt forms of support for Moscow.

Drone footage captured by Ukrainian Armed Forces clearly shows that North Korean soldiers are highly disoriented on the battlefield. They are unable to provide medical assistance and do not know how to move effectively under fire.

