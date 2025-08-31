Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Europeans to discuss Ukraine security guarantees again

Publication time 1 September 2025 11:15
Macron to gather EU leaders to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.
Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelensky, Keir Starmer, Donald Tusk. Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited European leaders to Paris to continue high-level discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine. The meeting will take place on Thursday, September 4.

This was reported by the Financial Times.

Who will be in Paris

According to three diplomats, the meeting will include those who met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Washington summit on August 18.

The Financial Times notes that this group includes German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend is still unclear, though he has hinted that meetings are expected next week.

Read more:

European Commission President outlines troop plans for Ukraine

Belgium to provide €100 million more in military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine to receive ERAM missiles from US — timeline revealed

Volodymyr Zelensky negotiations Emmanuel Macron Europe Paris security guarantees
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
