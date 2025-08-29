Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Belgium to provide €100 million more in military aid to Ukraine

Publication time 29 August 2025 19:30
Belgium increases military aid to Ukraine to €1.1 billion
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybyha, Belgian Foreign Minister Preud’homme, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Bettel, and Director-General for European Cooperation at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bakker. Photo: REUTERS/Nina Lyashonok

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Belgium will provide Ukraine with an additional €100 million in military aid this year. This will be made possible through the PURL mechanism.

Shmyhal shared this information on the social media platform X.

Ukraine will receive an additional aid package from Belgium under the PURL program

Statement by Denys Shmyhal. Photo: screenshot

 

This amount will supplement the €1 billion support package already provided by Brussels.

The Defense Minister thanked his colleague Theo Francken, as well as the Belgian government and people, for their solidarity with Ukraine.

Denys Shmygal Ukraine Belgium aid war in Ukraine PURL
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
