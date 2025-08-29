Belgium increases military aid to Ukraine to €1.1 billion

Belgium to provide €100 million more in military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybyha, Belgian Foreign Minister Preud’homme, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Bettel, and Director-General for European Cooperation at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bakker. Photo: REUTERS/Nina Lyashonok
Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Belgium will provide Ukraine with an additional €100 million in military aid this year. This will be made possible through the PURL mechanism.
Shmyhal shared this information on the social media platform X.
Ukraine will receive an additional aid package from Belgium under the PURL program
This amount will supplement the €1 billion support package already provided by Brussels.
The Defense Minister thanked his colleague Theo Francken, as well as the Belgian government and people, for their solidarity with Ukraine.
