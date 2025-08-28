US greenlights $825M defense sale to support Ukraine’s military

Ukrainian military. Photo: General Staff

The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale to Ukraine of air-delivered munitions and related equipment, estimated to cost $825 million.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, with reference to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Thursday, August 28.

Sale of weapons from the United States

Yermak noted that Ukraine will purchase up to 3,350 ERAM missiles, as well as 3,350 navigation modules designed to counter spoofing.

European partners — Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and the US — will finance this purchase.

The agency noted that the sale would support US foreign policy and national security goals by strengthening the security of a partner country that promotes political stability and economic progress in Europe.

"This proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions. Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," the statement reads.

