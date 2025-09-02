Denys Shmyhal and NATO’s Patrick Turner hold talks on boosting defense partnership

Denys Shmyhal with Patrick Turner. Photo: Telegram/Denys Shmyhal

Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held an important meeting with NATO Senior Representative Patrick Turner. During the meeting, they discussed several issues related to supporting Ukraine in the areas of defense and security.

This was reported by Denys Shmyhal on X on Tuesday, September 2.

Held a meeting with NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine, Patrick Turner.

Thanked NATO and Allies for launching PURL initiative. The initiative has already proven effective—Allies have financed $2B worth of U.S. weapons for Ukraine. We discussed ensuring long-term support… pic.twitter.com/UdINgG1x8f — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) September 2, 2025

NATO and Ukraine discussed drones and missiles for defense

Denys Shmyhal thanked the countries and the leadership of the Alliance for their assistance, in particular for the launch of the PURL mechanism jointly with the United States. This initiative has already demonstrated its effectiveness: the allies have financed the purchase of $2 billion worth of American weapons for Ukraine.

During the talks, they also discussed long-term support under the PURL, attracting new participants and increasing contributions, which is critical to obtaining weapons for the Defense Forces.

Particular attention was paid to meeting the priority needs of the Ukrainian army. By the end of the year, Ukraine needs about $6 billion to purchase key types of unmanned weapons: FPV drones, interceptor drones, long-range drones and missiles.

They also discussed supporting Ukrainian manufacturers through the Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine programs. They emphasized strong industrial cooperation with NATO countries and significant prospects for its development.

Regarding security, they discussed forming effective guarantees with the participation of the Coalition of the Willing, as well as steps to ensure lasting peace and prevent Russia from attacking again.

Ukraine and NATO discussed long-term military support and PURL. Photo: Telegram by Denys Shmyhal

