Zelensky on summit with Trump and EU: cutting Russia’s resources is the path to peace

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the conversation between European leaders and US President Donald Trump during the Coalition of the Willing summit. The key topic of the talks was pressure on Russia to end the war.

Zelensky said this at a press conference in Paris, on September 4.

Advertisement

Details of the conversation between Trump, Zelensky and EU leaders

Ukrainian president once again emphasized that the key to peace is to deprive the Russian war machine of money and resources.

"A detailed conversation about how to push the situation towards peace. The most important thing is pressure, including economic pressure, to force Russia to end the war. The key to peace is to deprive the Russian war machine of money and resources," the statement said.

The issue of protecting Ukrainian skies was also raised during the conversation.

"As long as there is no peace, our people should not be dependent on constant Russian attacks... We are counting on this program. We have agreed on further contacts," Zelensky added.

"I would like to give special thanks to President Trump for all his efforts to end this war and for America’s readiness to provide support to Ukraine on its part," Zelensky wrote on X.

Read more:

Zelensky on whether a "Korean model" could work for Ukraine

Zelensky names cities at risk if Ukrainian forces retreat