A Korean scenario for Ukraine — Zelensky answered whether this is possible

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the so-called "Korean scenario" could be considered for Ukraine. However, he noted that it would only be possible under certain conditions.

He stated this in an interview with the French outlet Le Point on Wednesday, September 3.

Zelensky on the "Korean scenario" for Ukraine

The President admits that a scenario similar to South Korea’s is possible for Ukraine, where even without a full peace treaty after the war, the country could still build a successful future.

"You ask me if this scenario can happen in Ukraine? I tell you that everything is possible. It should be noted that South Korea has a great ally: the United States, which will not allow North Korea to take it under control," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine’s situation cannot be directly compared to Korea. According to the president, the population of its adversary — North Korea — is just over 20 million, whereas Russia has more than 140 million. Therefore, the scale of threats from Russia is many times greater.

"A complete repetition of the South Korean model would probably not suit Ukraine in terms of security. On the other hand, its economic model is a good example," Zelensky added.

