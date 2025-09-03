Putin says he is ready to meet Zelensky in Moscow but questions legitimacy

Russian dictator Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said he does not rule out the possibility of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though he questioned whether such a meeting would be meaningful.

Putin made the comments during a press briefing on Wednesday, September 3, according to Russian state media.

Putin does not rule out meeting with Zelensky

According to Putin, the legitimacy of Zelensky’s presidency and interpretations of Ukraine’s Constitution remain central issues.

"Donald asked me if I was ready to meet with Zelensky. I said I was ready — let him come to Moscow," Putin stated.

He emphasized that any initiative should come directly from Kyiv.

"If the Ukrainian authorities want to be legitimate, they must hold a referendum. But a referendum cannot be held under martial law," Putin added.

The Russian leader also claimed that "every country has the right to security guarantees, including Ukraine." At the same time, he insisted that he had "never discussed security guarantees in exchange for territory."

