Zelensky in Denmark - President met with leaders of the NB8 format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: REUTERS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Denmark on September 3. There he has already met with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic states in the NB8 (Nordic-Baltic 8) format.

See how the Ukrainian leader was greeted in Denmark in the photo report by Novyny.LIVE.

Zelensky's meeting with NB8 leaders

In Denmark, President Zelensky met with the leaders of the NB8 format.

The Ukrainian leader was greeted by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, with whom he will hold a bilateral meeting.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine said that he would talk to Danish leaders about increasing pressure on Russia and announced a "tangible strengthening" for our country.

It should be noted that the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) is a regional format of cooperation that includes Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.

