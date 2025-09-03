Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky met with the leaders of the NB8 format — photos

Zelensky met with the leaders of the NB8 format — photos

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 September 2025 16:19
Zelensky in Denmark - President met with leaders of the NB8 format
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: REUTERS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Denmark on September 3. There he has already met with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic states in the NB8 (Nordic-Baltic 8) format.

See how the Ukrainian leader was greeted in Denmark in the photo report by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Zelensky's meeting with NB8 leaders

In Denmark, President Zelensky met with the leaders of the NB8 format.

Zelensky in Denmark
Zelensky's meeting with the NB8 leaders. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Zelensky in Denmark
Zelensky's meeting with the leaders of the NB8 format. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Meeting with NB8 leaders
Zelensky's meeting with the leaders of the NB8 format. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Zelensky in Denmark on September 3
Zelensky's meeting with the leaders of the NB8 format. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Zelensky in Denmark on September 3
Zelensky's meeting with the leaders of the NB8 format. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The Ukrainian leader was greeted by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, with whom he will hold a bilateral meeting.

Zelensky in Denmark on September 3
Mette Frederiksen and Volodymyr Zelensky in Denmark. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Zelensky in Denmark on September 3
Mette Frederiksen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Denmark. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Zelensky in Denmark on September 3
Mette Frederiksen and Volodymyr Zelensky in Denmark. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Earlier, the President of Ukraine said that he would talk to Danish leaders about increasing pressure on Russia and announced a "tangible strengthening" for our country.

It should be noted that the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) is a regional format of cooperation that includes Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.

Read also: 

Zelensky confirms talks with Portugal on joint drone development

Zelensky reveals how many athletes have died during the war

Volodymyr Zelensky negotiations Denmark war in Ukraine leader
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information