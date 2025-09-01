Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky confirms talks with Portugal on joint drone development

Zelensky confirms talks with Portugal on joint drone development

Publication time 1 September 2025 21:47
Ukraine and Portugal explore drone production partnership, says Zelensky
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro. During the conversation, the parties discussed a number of important issues of bilateral cooperation and international security.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on X.

Portugal supports Ukraine

Zelensky thanked Portugal for its support of Ukraine since the beginning of the war, particularly regarding defense assistance and funding for Superheroes schools. These schools allow Ukrainian children to continue their education while receiving treatment.

He also emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts and security guarantees for Ukraine. The president announced that a meeting of the coalition of the willing will be held Thursday to discuss the prepared security guarantee points. He expressed hope for Portugal's participation in this process and emphasized that Ukraine's EU membership is a key component of the security guarantees. Zelensky also stressed the importance of preventing a division between Ukraine and Moldova as they move forward with integration.

Additionally, the parties discussed the possibility of Portuguese businesses participating in Ukraine's restoration efforts and jointly producing drones. They agreed that working groups would thoroughly examine all available cooperation options. Zelensky invited Prime Minister Montenegro to visit Ukraine officially.

Luís Montenegro also shared information on the consequences of the large-scale forest fires in Portugal. The Ukrainian side expressed solidarity with the Portuguese people, offering assistance and wishing the country a speedy recovery from the natural disaster.

