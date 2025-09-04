Zelensky explained why territorial losses are dangerous for Kharkiv and Dnipro

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Igor Kuznetsov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that any territorial concessions to Russia would give Putin all the conditions for further aggression, providing even more opportunities for advances.

He made these remarks in a major interview with French outlet Le Point.

Russia is using occupied territories to advance its military operations

Zelensky recalled examples from previous years: in 2014, the annexation of Crimea allowed the enemy to surround southern Ukraine, and the capture of part of Donbas became a base for new offensives. According to the president, today’s situation looks similar.

"If tomorrow we somehow left Donbas, which will not happen, we would open up an unprotected space for Putin, near a city with a population of one and a half million: Kharkiv. He would also seize the industrial center of Dnipro," Zelensky stated. This would open up opportunities for the Russian dictator, the president believes.

He emphasized that this is not just about Ukraine’s security. According to the president, if Putin manages to capture the entire country, he will move further, and Europe will be next.

"I’m talking about Ukraine here, but if you think on a larger scale, if Putin manages to take over our entire country, he will use it as a springboard in the same way," said the president.

