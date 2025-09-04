Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day No Ukraine-Russia talks in these countries — Podolyak

No Ukraine-Russia talks in these countries — Podolyak

Publication time 4 September 2025 12:12
A meeting between Zelensky and Putin is possible in any country except Russia, Belarus, and Hungary, Podolyak said.
Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Any country in the world is ready to host negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Russian dictator and war criminal Putin. However, there are three exceptions that Ukraine will not agree to.

This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office, in an exclusive interview with Novyny.LIVE journalist Galina Ostapovets.

In which countries Zelensky definitely won’t want to meet with Putin

According to Podolyak, under no circumstances could such a meeting take place in Russia, Belarus, or Hungary. For Ukraine, this would be an entirely negative context, and it is definitely not needed.

"Overall, the location of the meeting is not the main issue. I think any country would be willing to host such a summit, whether trilateral or bilateral — it doesn’t matter. Of course, this excludes the absurd proposals from Minsk, Moscow, and Budapest," Podolyak said.

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin Михайло Подоляк negotiations war in Ukraine peace negotiations
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
