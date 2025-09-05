Slovakia ready to guide Ukraine on EU membership, — Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting on September 5, 2025. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. The Slovak Prime Minister offered the Ukrainian leader his country's experience in joining the European Union.

Robert Fico said this during his statements to the media on Friday, September 5.

Fico made an offer to Zelensky on Ukraine's accession to the EU

During today's visit to Ukraine, Robert Fico offered Zelensky the experience of the Slovak government in the process of joining the EU.

"I offered Mr. President all the Slovak government's experience because we made many fatal mistakes before the accession process. If we had not made those mistakes, our position in the EU could be even stronger," the Slovak Prime Minister said.

