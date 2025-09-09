Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zaporizhzhia NPP violates almost all nuclear safety pillars

Zaporizhzhia NPP violates almost all nuclear safety pillars

Publication time 9 September 2025 08:45
Grossi said 6 of 7 nuclear safety pillars violated at Zaporizhzhia NPP
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Focus

During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, resulting in nearly all nuclear safety pillars being compromised.

This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during his address to the agency’s Board of Governors.

What did Grossi say about nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia NPP

According to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, six out of seven nuclear safety pillars have been violated at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. These refer to the seven key components of nuclear physical protection defined by the IAEA at the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The list includes:

  • physical integrity;
  • equipment functionality;
  • freedom from staff pressure;
  • reliable power supply;
  • continuous logistics;
  • radiation monitoring;
  • operation of communication channels.

Grossi reported that Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently supplied by only a single external power line, creating serious risks. He stated that all six reactors are in a cold shutdown, and none can be safely restarted.

It was also noted that the water level in the cooling pool has reached 13.4 meters, approaching the critical threshold of 12 meters, below which cooling systems fail.

Additionally, the IAEA emphasized the need to construct a pumping station to ensure stable operation of the cooling systems, adding that ongoing military activity near the plant is a major concern and increases the risks.

Radiation check at Zaporizhzhia NPP — IAEA reveals findings

Germany will support Ukraine’s security guarantees — in what form

Russia attacked an energy facility in the Kyiv region

ZNPP IAEA Rafael Grossi war in Ukraine nuclear threat russia
