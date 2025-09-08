Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump's son sparks controversy over Ukrainian woman's US murder

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 September 2025 20:27
Trump’s son sparks outrage over statement on Irina Zarutska’s murder in the US
Donald John Trump Jr. Photo: Bloomberg

The eldest son of the US president, Donald Trump Jr., criticized social media users who display the Ukrainian flag on their profile pictures. He claimed that all of them are "silent" about the murder of Ukrainian woman Irina Zarutska in the US.

He posted this on his X account on September 8.

Trump’s son reacts to murder of Ukrainian woman in the US

Donald Trump Jr. made a controversial statement on social media, calling people who display the Ukrainian flag on their profiles in solidarity with Kyiv "clowns."

"Strangely, all the clowns with Ukraine flags in their bio are also all silent on this one," wrote Donald Trump Jr.

He posted this comment in response to Liz Wheeler, who shared statistics from a New York Times search for "Irina Zarutska." The search returned no reports on the Ukrainian woman’s murder, while thousands of articles appeared about George Floyd — the Black man killed by police, whose death sparked massive protests in the US.

Read more:

Germany will support Ukraine’s security guarantees — in what form

Ukrainian drone manufacturer announces huge UK investment

Russia attacked an energy facility in the Kyiv region

USA murder Donald Trump body ukrainian
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
