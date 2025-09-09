Kaja Kallas: EU will fulfill ammo commitment by October

Kaja Kallas. Photo: screenshot from the video

The head of the European Union's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, has announced the timing of the delivery of 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine. She says it's scheduled to be done by October.

Kaja Kallas said this during a speech in the European Parliament on Tuesday, September 9.

Artillery shells for Ukraine

Kallas said that EU member states have provided Ukraine with nearly 169 billion euros since the start of the war with Russia. Additionally, she addressed the supply of large-caliber ammunition.

"This year alone, member states will provide more than ever before, €25 billion. To date, they have delivered 80% of our target of 2 million rounds of ammunition. By October, we aim to reach 100%," the EU foreign policy chief said.

According to her, this is necessary for Ukraine to be able to defend itself and repel aggression.

