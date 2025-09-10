Russia testing NATO with Poland drone strike, Zelensky warns

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

On the night of Wednesday, September 10, the Ukrainian military recorded Russian drones flying towards the border with Poland. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was a deliberate movement, not an accidental breach.

Zelensky said this in his evening address on September 10.

Why did Russia strike at Poland?

President of Ukraine claims that Russia used drones to penetrate the airspace of Poland, Ukraine, and Belarus. Nearly two dozen drones crossed the border with Poland, though fewer than half entered through Ukraine's territory.

Zelensky noted that the situation required complex countermeasures and that Ukraine had offered Poland the necessary assistance to combat drones. The president emphasized that only joint European forces could effectively protect against an increased number of drones. Ukraine is prepared to offer technologies, crew training, and intelligence.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that Russia has not yet received a strong response from global leaders regarding its actions.

"There are more than enough statements, but there is still a shortage of actions. Russians are testing the limits of what is possible. They record how the arm forces of NATO countries operate, what they can do and what they cannot do yet," Zelensky said.

The president also announced that joint exercises with Russia had begun in Belarus, possibly as part of a plan to test unmanned operations.

