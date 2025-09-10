Poland requests NATO Article 4 after drone attacks

Donald Tusk. Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says his country has appealed to NATO. He is asking to invoke Article Four of the Alliance.

Donald Tusk said this during a speech in the Sejm, the lower house of Parliament, his office reported on X on Wednesday, September 10.

NATO's fourth article

"The fact that these drones, which posed a security threat, have been shot down changes the political situation. That is why the Allies' consultations have taken the form of a formal request to activate Article 4 of the NATO treaty," said.

According to him, the country needs more than an expression of solidarity. The article states that NATO allies hold consultations if any member state believes its territory, political independence, or security is threatened.

