Poland calls for NATO Article 4 — what it means

Poland calls for NATO Article 4 — what it means

Ua en ru
Publication time 10 September 2025 14:28
Poland requests NATO Article 4 after drone attacks
Donald Tusk. Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says his country has appealed to NATO. He is asking to invoke Article Four of the Alliance.

Donald Tusk said this during a speech in the Sejm, the lower house of Parliament, his office reported on X on Wednesday, September 10.

NATO's fourth article

"The fact that these drones, which posed a security threat, have been shot down changes the political situation. That is why the Allies' consultations have taken the form of a formal request to activate Article 4 of the NATO treaty," said.

According to him, the country needs more than an expression of solidarity. The article states that NATO allies hold consultations if any member state believes its territory, political independence, or security is threatened.

Poland confirms Russian drones entered its territory

Zelensky responds to Russia’s drone attack on Poland

Poland NATO unmanned vehicles russia Donald Tusk
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
