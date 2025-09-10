Zelensky comments on Russia’s drone attack on Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

In his address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the consequences of Russia’s latest massive attack on the night of September 10. He stated that Russia’s attack on Poland is a precedent requiring immediate action and criticized partners for delaying sanctions.

Volodymyr Zelensky shared this information on X.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, causing destruction and casualties

According to him, rescue services are currently working in Volochysk, Khmelnytskyi region, where a missile struck an ordinary sewing workshop. Three people have already been reported injured at this location.

Fire in Zhytomyr Region. Photo: State Emergency Service of Zhytomyr Region

According to the head of state, the Russians launched about 415 drones of various types and over 40 cruise and ballistic missiles, targeting 15 Ukrainian regions. It is also reported that one person died in the Zhytomyr region. The president expressed his sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Ruins from Russia’s shelling in Zhytomyr region. Photo: State Emergency Service of Zhytomyr Region

Zelensky’s reaction to Russia’s attack on Poland

Zelensky emphasized that the Kremlin is constantly looking for new methods. In particular, he drew attention to the number of drones that crossed Polish airspace.

"Today there was another step of escalation – Russian-Iranian "shaheds" operated in the airspace of Poland, in NATO airspace. It was not just one "shahed" that could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones aimed toward Poland," Zelensky said.

The president called this incident a dangerous precedent for Europe. He is convinced that the further course of events directly depends on how coordinated and decisive the response actions will be.

Separately, Zelensky emphasized the issue of the sanctions pause. He noted that delays in imposing new restrictions on Russia and its allies will only lead to increased brutality from the terrorist state.

"The pause in sanctions has gone on far too long. Delaying restrictions on Russia and its accomplices only means increasing the brutality of the strikes. Sufficient weapons are needed to deter Russia. A strong response is needed – and it can only be a joint response by all partners: Ukraine, Poland, all Europeans, the United States. I thank everyone who is helping" Zelensky said.

