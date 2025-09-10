Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelMovies and TV showsHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump reacts to Russian drone violation of Poland’s airspace

Trump reacts to Russian drone violation of Poland’s airspace

Ua en ru
Publication time 10 September 2025 19:17
Trump responds to Russian drone incursion into Poland
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones on the night of September 10.

The American president wrote his reaction on the Truth Social.

Advertisement

Trump's reaction to the violation of Poland's air border

"What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!" Trump wrote.

The US leader wrote nothing more.

Trumpmpost poland drones
Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

Read more:

Poland calls for NATO Article 4 — what it means

Zelensky responds to Russia’s drone attack on Poland

Poland USA Donald Trump drones russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information