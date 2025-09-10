Trump responds to Russian drone incursion into Poland

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones on the night of September 10.

The American president wrote his reaction on the Truth Social.

Trump's reaction to the violation of Poland's air border

"What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!" Trump wrote.

The US leader wrote nothing more.

