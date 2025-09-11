Ukraine, US discuss new steps to pressure Russia and end war

Volodymyr Zelensky and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg. They discussed various areas of potential cooperation.

Zelensky reported this on X, on Thursday, September 11.

Advertisement

Meeting between Zelensky and Kellogg

"We discussed various vectors of cooperation –— how to achieve real peace and guarantee Ukraine’s security. These include projects within the PURL initiative for financing production and procurement of Patriot systems, strong bilateral agreements on co-production of drones and weapons that we have proposed to America," the statement said.

The parties also discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children.

" We count on a positive response from the United States. We had a substantive discussion on stepping up pressure on the Russians and what we can do together with partners in tariff and sanctions policy to enable a meeting at the leaders’ level at the earliest and bring this war to an end. A trilateral leaders’ format is undoubtedly the most effective," Zelensky wrote.

The Ukrainian president expressed condolences to the American people over the horrific murder of political blogger Charlie Kirk and thanked US President Donald Trump for his sympathy and reaction to the murder of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina.

"It is important that justice prevail every time violence seeks to take hold. We are also preparing for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. We discussed planned events, coordination between Ukraine and the U.S., and work within the Coalition of the Willing. We are working on potential meetings and various formats," the President of Ukraine added.

The U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg @generalkellogg, is in Kyiv today. I am grateful for a constructive meeting.



We discussed various vectors of cooperation – how to achieve real peace and guarantee Ukraine’s security. These include projects… pic.twitter.com/60YNf83bxA — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 11, 2025

Read more:

Finland’s president comments on recent drone attack in Poland

Ukrainian refugee murder suspect reveals motive — audio