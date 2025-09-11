Ukrainian refugee murder suspect reveals motive — audio

Decarlos Brown. Photo: US Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office/Reuters

Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee on a train in North Carolina, Iryna Zarutska, revealed his motive. He claims that he stabbed the girl because she "reads his mind".

This was reported by The New York Post with reference to an audio recording of a conversation between Brown and his sister.

The murder of Iryna Zarutska in the United States

Tracy Brown said that in 2022 her brother attacked and bit her. She said he had paranoid schizophrenia. The defendant is convinced that the US government implanted a chip in his brain.

In the audio recording, Brown can be heard saying that he killed the girl because of "material in his body" that allegedly made him commit the crime.

"He said he was on his way to the hospital, the mental hospital… I just wanted to know why her, because he had been on the train for a while before she got on. And he said, well, she was reading my mind. He said she was reading my thoughts," Tracy Brown said.

According to her, during the visit to his brother, he threatened her and her mother, accusing them of conspiring against him.

"You and mama. Y’all are being trafficked. The government is trafficking y’all to get to me," the defendant said.

Tracy Brown also called on President Trump to spare her brother the death penalty, describing how her brother had been traveling "back and forth" from hospitals and mental health appointments for three years struggling to get seen.

