Ua en ru
Publication time 10 September 2025 15:56
Man indicted in train stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee
Press Secretary Leavitt is holding a press briefing regarding the murder of Iryna Zarutska. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The US Department of Justice announced the filing of federal charges against 34-year-old Decarlos Brown for the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. The fatal attack took place on August 22, on a train in North Carolina.

This was reported by Reuters.

US indicted Decarlos Brown for the murder of a Ukrainian woman

According to media reports, Decarlos Brown was already under investigation for first-degree murder at the state level. Now, he has been charged in federal court with committing a murder on a mass transportation system.

Both charges could result in the death penalty. North Carolina has not executed a convicted person since 2006, and the federal government last applied the death penalty in 2021.

Why the murder of a Ukrainian woman caused a wide public outcry in the United States?

It is known that Iryna Zarutska and her family moved to the United States from Ukraine in 2022, fleeing from Russian full-scale war against Ukraine.

The investigation revealed that Brown had been prosecuted several times: in particular, in 2014, he pleaded guilty to armed robbery and served six years in prison for this crime.

In addition, Bwown had serious mental problems: doctors had previously diagnosed him with schizophrenia, and this year he was detained for making false calls to 911. However, the court then limited the charge to a misdemeanor and released the man without bail.

Local officials have already commented on the case. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called the tragedy a "tragic failure by the courts and magistrates" and called for legislation to prevent repeat offenders and individuals with severe mental illness from being released without supervision. North Carolina Governor Josh Stein urged lawmakers to support a budget package that includes new law enforcement jobs and called for increased police funding.

Following his arrest, Brown was ordered by the court to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital for at least 60 days. The suspect's mother confirmed that he had undergone forced treatment more than once.

USA court Ukrainians murder refugees
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
