ISW explains why Russia is targeting EU territories with drone strikes

On the night of September 13, a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace, marking the second NATO border violation in four days. Russia may be using these actions to 'test' the EU’s military strength and its ability to respond to aerial attacks.

This analysis comes from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russia once again deliberately sends drones into EU territory

Analysts highlighted a statement by Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu, who noted that fighter jets escorted the drone for 50 minutes until it left the country’s airspace. Two German Eurofighters were also ready to assist. She condemned the attack, calling it 'unacceptable and reckless,' and stated that Romania would take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.

Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that the flight paths of such drones are always calculated, meaning these incidents cannot be accidental.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense reported that since the beginning of the full-scale war, there have been 11 violations of its airspace, and near the Ukrainian-Romanian border, around 50 drone attacks have occurred, with debris falling on Romanian territory 30 times.

Poland is deploying a NATO contingent to defend against drones

Meanwhile, Poland is deploying an additional NATO contingent. On September 14, President Karol Nawrocki signed a decree supporting Operation 'Eastern Sentinel,' which the alliance announced on September 12 to strengthen its eastern flank.

Why Russia has increased drone flights into EU territory

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that these attacks are likely deliberate. The Kremlin may be using them to test NATO’s strength and response, gathering insights that could be applied in future conflicts against the Alliance.

