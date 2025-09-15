Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Connection lost on the frontline due to Starlink outage

Connection lost on the frontline due to Starlink outage

Publication time 15 September 2025 09:16
Starlink outage — users worldwide report connection loss
Starlink terminal. Photo: Starlink

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems, call sign "Madyar," reported widespread Starlink issues along the entire frontline, noting that terminals are failing in multiple areas, severely disrupting unit operations due to the loss of connectivity.

This information was shared by Robert "Madyar" Brovdi on his Telegram page.

Starlink suffered a major outage

System outage. Photo: Screenshot

The outage tracking service DownDetector reports that Starlink issues began on September 14, when over 45,000 users worldwide reported disconnections and connectivity problems.

Company outage notice. Photo: Screenshot

Madyar reported that the outage occurred around 7:28 a.m.

"Starlink went down along the entire frontline again at 7:28 a.m. As of 8:02 a.m., service is gradually being restored. Another global SpaceX outage has occurred," the military official said.

Russia becomes drone empire — attacks on Ukraine surge in a year

Ukrainian drones hit Russia's key oil port in Primorsk

In Sumy, a body was found under rubble after a drone attack

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
