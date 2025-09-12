Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 12 September 2025 11:58
In Sumy, a man was killed during a drone attack on September 12
Fire at the attacked facility in Sumy. Photo: Sumy City Council

In the morning, Sumy was hit by strike drones, targeting an industrial area on the outskirts of the city. One person was killed as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

A man’s body was found under the rubble in Sumy

The drone strikes caused a fire, and damaged vehicles and non-residential buildings.

null
Fire in a building. Photo: Sumy City Council

Initially, it was reported that a security guard, who was out of contact, might have been at the epicenter. Due to the high risk of further attacks, rescuers were unable to immediately begin search and rescue operations or deal with the aftermath.

null
Ruins of the building. Photo: Sumy Regional State Administration

Later, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Kalchenko, confirmed the death of the man. According to him, the security guard was still able to make contact after the first strike, but contact was completely lost during the second attack. The body of the deceased was found under the rubble.

The regional head expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased.

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
