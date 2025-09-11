Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
US approves defense bill — how much aid will Ukraine get in 2026

Publication time 11 September 2025 14:27
$400 million for Ukraine — what’s inside the new US defense bill
A session of the US Congress. Illustrative photo: Reuters

The US House of Representatives passed a $892.6 billion defense budget, which includes a military pay raise and $400 million in aid for Ukraine. However, the document also contains several conservative restrictions, such as a ban on gender-affirming treatment for military personnel and limitations on access to abortion.

This was reported by The New York Times.

House approves defense spending for 2026

On September 10, the House of Representatives of the US Congress passed a $892.6 billion defense policy bill. The bill is said to strengthen military readiness and increase salaries for US military personnel. However, it also prohibits gender-affirming treatment for military personnel and rejects efforts to ensure access to abortion services.

Despite widespread Republican opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine, the defense policy bill includes $400 million for the Pentagon's security assistance initiative. The House of Representatives rejected Marjorie Taylor Green's proposal to cut funding for Ukraine, with both Republicans and Democrats voting against it.

The 231 to 196 vote, largely along party lines, reflected how Republicans in Congress have turned the Pentagon's annual political event into a tool for dictating conservative social policy.

For the third year in a row, Republicans are adding new restrictions to block diversity, equality, and inclusion initiatives. They are introducing a number of climate restrictions and increasing the flow of decommissioned military weapons to the civilian firearms program, alienating even Democrats who were initially supportive.

It is explained that the stated goal of the bill was to streamline and modernize the way the Pentagon identifies and meets military needs. This includes research, budgeting, contracting, production, and supply. Republicans and Democrats in Congress have criticized this process, which has also angered defense industry players.

USA AFU Congress military aid money war in Ukraine
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
