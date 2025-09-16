Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky says Putin gained much from Alaska meeting with Trump

Zelensky says Putin gained much from Alaska meeting with Trump

Publication time 16 September 2025 22:55
Zelensky: Putin gained photo-op and end of isolation from Trump meeting in Alaska
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: still from video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin gained from his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska. According to Zelensky, the Kremlin leader received far more than he gave.

The Ukrainian head of state made the comments in an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, September 16.

Putin–Trump meeting in Alaska

"I believe it gave Putin a lot. If it had been a trilateral meeting, we could have achieved some results, because Putin very much wanted to meet Trump — he wanted a way out of this political isolation," Zelensky said.

The president stressed that Putin should have paid a higher price, namely by taking a step back in the war. Instead, Zelensky said, "he should have at least stopped."

According to Zelensky, Putin walked away with an end to isolation, the coveted photo with Trump, and public dialogue.

"I think this opens the door for Putin to other formats and summits, and we can already see that. I believe he paid nothing for it — but he should have," Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that giving Putin such opportunities reduces his sense of urgency to end the war.

"He understands strength — that’s his language. He doesn’t speak many languages, but the language of force is absolutely clear to him. That’s the language that must be used with him," Zelensky said, adding that only the U.S. and Europe can deliver such a message.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
