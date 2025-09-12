Ukraine calls for NATO partnership in intercepting Russian threats

President of Ukraine greeting European leaders. Photo: screenshot from the video

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with advisers to the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy. He thanked them for their assistance, and they agreed on key security decisions. Ukraine is calling on its partners to finalize security guarantees as soon as possible, as Russia continues to escalate and poses a threat to Europe as a whole.

This was announced by Zelensky on X on Friday, September 12.

Security guarantees and escalation by Russia

I met with the Advisors of the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy to thank them for their support of Ukraine and for their efforts on developing security guarantees.



Not only does Russia show utter unwillingness to end the war, but it is also escalating to… pic.twitter.com/FvlEzoT9vv — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 12, 2025

During the meeting, the parties discussed supporting Ukraine and coordinating actions in response to Russia's aggression. Zelensky emphasized that not only does Moscow show no willingness to end the war, it also threatens Europe's security by launching drones in Poland. This is why the Ukrainian side is insisting on the rapid approval of security guarantees.

"We also discussed our country’s readiness to share experience and contribute to NATO’s collective defense. We propose working together to intercept all Russian targets," the president wrote.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's willingness to share its combat experience with its partners. Zelensky thanked the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy for their support in bringing about a just peace. The Ukrainian side emphasized that joint action is critical to deterring the aggressor.

