The AFU attacked the Volgograd oil refinery — what is known

Ukrainian defenders struck the Volgograd oil refinery in Russia. As a result of the attack, the refinery’s operations were halted.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the AFU on Thursday, September 18, in Telegram.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Volgograd oil refinery in Russia — what is known

On the night of September 18, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces struck the Volgograd oil refinery, located in Russia’s Volgograd region.

The Volgograd refinery is known to be involved in supplying the Russian Armed Forces.

It is reported that this oil refinery is the largest producer of fuel and lubricants (F&L) in Russia’s Southern Federal District. Its annual processing capacity is 15.7 million tons, accounting for 5.6% of Russia’s total oil refining.

According to preliminary information, the refinery’s operations were halted as a result of the Ukrainian attack.

"The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions aimed at stopping the enemy," the Ukrainian SOF stated.

Additionally, the Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed the strike on the Russian refinery.

"A successful strike was carried out on the refinery in the city of Salavat (Bashkortostan). The Volgograd refinery was also attacked. Excellent work by the Ukrainian Defense Forces," wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CCD.

