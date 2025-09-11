Syrskyi reports results of Ukrainian drone strikes in August

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: General Staff of the AFU

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a monthly meeting on the development of unmanned systems forces. The meeting reviewed reports on the combat use of drones in August and analyzed the performance of various types of UAVs both at the front and behind enemy lines.

Syrskyi reported this on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian drones successfully attacked and destroyed military targets in Russia

According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian drones inflicted significant losses on the enemy by destroying and damaging logistics facilities, ammunition depots, air defense systems, and oil refineries, as well as operating effectively directly on the front line. In August alone, Ukrainian drones struck over 60,000 targets, with kamikaze drones and strike bombers playing the main role.

Russia constantly copies the technological innovations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

At the same time, intelligence reported that the enemy is actively adapting and copying Ukrainian technologies, particularly in the field of interceptor drones.

"We are in a direct technological race where the advantage will go to those who not only modernize but stay ahead. Our task is the constant improvement of existing solutions and the creation of new technologies and tactics for using unmanned systems," the Commander-in-Chief stated.

Ukraine will ramp up strikes deep inside Russia

The meeting focused on developing "drone lines," creating new units, expanding structures, and training crews, with an emphasis on carrying out strikes deep behind enemy lines.

In August, Ukrainian forces conducted successful operations that weakened Russia’s military and economic potential by striking oil refineries, defense industry facilities, and production sites supplying the enemy with fuel, drones, and missiles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are improving their electronic warfare systems

Syryskyi also noted significant progress by electronic warfare units: in August, the number of enemy drones suppressed by EW systems increased.

"During the meeting, special attention was paid to analyzing the combat use of drones and processing large amounts of data. UAV analytics make it possible to quickly adjust tactics, improve efficiency, and stay ahead of the enemy," Syryskyi summarized.

