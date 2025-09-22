US vows to defend NATO after Russian border violations

A meeting of the UN Security Council. Illustrative photo: Reuters

A meeting of the UN Security Council began on Monday, September 22, in New York. Estonia convened the meeting after Russian fighter jets violated the country's airspace on Friday. The meeting addressed the recent incursions into NATO member states' airspace and the potential for escalating conflict.

The United States is ready to defend NATO allies

In response, Russian representative Dmitry Polyansky called the accusations "outright lies" and complained about the "primitive hatred" that Europeans have for Moscow. He also denied any Russian drone incursions into Poland.

In his speech, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz emphasized that, following the provocations in Poland, Washington had warned Moscow of the risk of a wider conflict. However, he said that Russia had once again violated the airspace of a NATO member.

"As we said nine days ago, the United States stands by our NATO Allies in the face of these airspace violations. And I want to take this first opportunity to repeat, and to emphasize, the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of NATO territory. Russia must urgently stop such dangerous behavior," Waltz said.

He also called on Russia to begin direct negotiations with Ukraine to end the war.

