Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day US promises protection of NATO allies after Russian incidents

US promises protection of NATO allies after Russian incidents

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 September 2025 22:02
US vows to defend NATO after Russian border violations
A meeting of the UN Security Council. Illustrative photo: Reuters

A meeting of the UN Security Council began on Monday, September 22, in New York. Estonia convened the meeting after Russian fighter jets violated the country's airspace on Friday. The meeting addressed the recent incursions into NATO member states' airspace and the potential for escalating conflict.

This full speech is available at the website of the United States Mission to the United Nations.

Advertisement

The United States is ready to defend NATO allies

In response, Russian representative Dmitry Polyansky called the accusations "outright lies" and complained about the "primitive hatred" that Europeans have for Moscow. He also denied any Russian drone incursions into Poland.

In his speech, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz emphasized that, following the provocations in Poland, Washington had warned Moscow of the risk of a wider conflict. However, he said that Russia had once again violated the airspace of a NATO member.

"As we said nine days ago, the United States stands by our NATO Allies in the face of these airspace violations. And I want to take this first opportunity to repeat, and to emphasize, the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of NATO territory. Russia must urgently stop such dangerous behavior," Waltz said.

He also called on Russia to begin direct negotiations with Ukraine to end the war.

Read more:

Trump, Zelensky to hold talks at UN General Assembly in New York

Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report

USA Estonia UN war russia
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information