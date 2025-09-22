Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump, Zelensky to hold talks at UN General Assembly in New York

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 September 2025 21:33
Trump to meet Zelensky at UN General Assembly, White House confirms
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

The White House has announced a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. The two leaders are set to meet on Tuesday, September 23.

This was announced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday, September 22.

Zelensky-Trump meeting — when will it take place?

On Tuesday, September 23, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, Trump will hold a series of meetings in New York tomorrow.

He will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Argentine President Javier Milei, and EU leaders.

Trump will then hold a multilateral meeting with the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan.

Read more:

Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report

Ukraine will allow controlled weapons sales — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky negotiations Donald Trump White House meeting
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
