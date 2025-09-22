Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report

Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 September 2025 14:55
Uman Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage 2025 — moments in photos
Hasidic Jewish pilgrims in Uman, Ukraine. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Rosh Hashanah celebrations continue in Uman, Ukraine on Monday, September 22. Thousands of pilgrims have gathered on the streets of the city. The atmosphere is quite noisy at the moment.

Novyny.LIVE prepared a photo report from Uman, that becomes the spiritual center for Hasidic Jews marking the Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman on September 22

City officials report that there are over 32,000 Hasidic Jewish pilgrims in Uman, including around 5,000 children.

Thousands of pilgrims fill the city streets. Some cut their hair in the open air, while others dance and celebrate.

Additionally, some Hasidim are handing out leaflets.

Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report
Hasidim in Uman. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report
Pilgrims in Uman. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report
Hasidim on the streets of Uman. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report
A crowd of Hasidim. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report
Celebrating Rosh Hashanah. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report
Hasidim in Uman on September 22. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report
Pilgrims celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report
Hasidim celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

piligrims Rosh Hashanah Uman Hasidic Jewish pilgrims holiday
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
