Uman Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage 2025 — moments in photos

Hasidic Jewish pilgrims in Uman, Ukraine. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Rosh Hashanah celebrations continue in Uman, Ukraine on Monday, September 22. Thousands of pilgrims have gathered on the streets of the city. The atmosphere is quite noisy at the moment.

Novyny.LIVE prepared a photo report from Uman, that becomes the spiritual center for Hasidic Jews marking the Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman on September 22

City officials report that there are over 32,000 Hasidic Jewish pilgrims in Uman, including around 5,000 children.

Thousands of pilgrims fill the city streets. Some cut their hair in the open air, while others dance and celebrate.

Additionally, some Hasidim are handing out leaflets.

Hasidim in Uman. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Pilgrims in Uman. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Hasidim on the streets of Uman. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

A crowd of Hasidim. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Celebrating Rosh Hashanah. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Hasidim in Uman on September 22. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Pilgrims celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Hasidim celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

