Estonia: "Always open" to hosting nuclear-capable British jets

A Russian plane in Estonian airspace. Photo: Swedish Armed Forces

Estonia has declared its readiness to host British nuclear-capable fighter jets at its bases. However, this is possible only if the allies make a corresponding decision.

This was stated in Tallinn by Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, responding to a request from The Telegraph regarding the possible deployment of F-35As.

Estonia is open to strengthening its defense with nuclear weapons

According to Estonian defense minister, "the door is always open for allies", and all actions will be coordinated within NATO's framework.

Amid the debate, some politicians are calling for a tougher response, including the immediate downing of offending aircraft, while others insist on prudence.

At a press briefing in the capital Tallinn, Mr Pevkur said that Nato’s response should be "proportionate" and decided on a "case-by-case basis".

Could Estonia be provided with F-35s?

The United Kingdom plans to purchase 12 sixth-generation aircraft, with delivery expected by the end of the decade. However, the delivery of the F-35A involves political and technical considerations. According to The Telegraph, the United States produces these aircraft with the capability to carry B61 nuclear bombs, meaning any decision to use them would require Washington's consent. Some British military sources note that deploying F-35As in Estonia would "act less as a deterrence, more as an agitator", they said, besides being at "high risk in the case of a Russian first strike".

