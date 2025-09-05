Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russia will soon feel it cannot fight, says Zelensky

Russia will soon feel it cannot fight, says Zelensky

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 September 2025 21:48
Russia’s oil and gas have no future, Zelensky made a statement
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Friday, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Russian oil and gas have no future. In the near future, Russia will feel it.

Zelensky said this at a press conference after a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod on Friday, September 5.

Russia will soon feel unable to fight

"We hear from the United States how important the issue of European energy independence is for President Trump. We need to give an answer to this, and it depends on everyone in Europe. Russian oil and Russian gas have no future. If America continues to be so decisive, it will be a tangible change in the situation and a factor that will definitely guarantee that Russia will not fight," said the president.

Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
