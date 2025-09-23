Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump and Zelensky hold hour-long talks in New York

Trump and Zelensky hold hour-long talks in New York

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 September 2025 22:46
Trump and Zelensky meet in New York — what they said about the war
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump at their meeting in New York. Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have concluded their meeting in New York on September 23. It lasted about an hour.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Uliana Boichuk.

Advertisement

How the meeting between Trump and Zelensky went

During the meeting, the leaders talked to journalists. In particular, Volodymyr Zelensky said that over the past few weeks, Ukrainian soldiers have been able to free about 360 square kilometers and take 1,000 Russian soldiers prisoner.

"The Russian economy is terrible right now. It is crashing. Frankly, Ukraine is doing a very good job of stopping this very large army," Trump said.

The US president also made an alarming statement about ending the war in Ukraine.

"It's been three and a half years of very hard fighting, and it looks like it's not going to end for a long time," he said.

After the meeting, Zelensky called it "very good".

"It was a very good meeting today... It was probably the most fulfililng," Zelensky said.

Read more:

Estonia could host British nuclear capable F-35A jets

Trump slams China and India for buying Russian oil

Volodymyr Zelensky USA Donald Trump Ukraine war
Юлія Леськова - editor
Author
Юлія Леськова
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information