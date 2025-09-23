Trump and Zelensky meet in New York — what they said about the war

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump at their meeting in New York. Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have concluded their meeting in New York on September 23. It lasted about an hour.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Uliana Boichuk.

How the meeting between Trump and Zelensky went

During the meeting, the leaders talked to journalists. In particular, Volodymyr Zelensky said that over the past few weeks, Ukrainian soldiers have been able to free about 360 square kilometers and take 1,000 Russian soldiers prisoner.

"The Russian economy is terrible right now. It is crashing. Frankly, Ukraine is doing a very good job of stopping this very large army," Trump said.

The US president also made an alarming statement about ending the war in Ukraine.

"It's been three and a half years of very hard fighting, and it looks like it's not going to end for a long time," he said.

After the meeting, Zelensky called it "very good".

"It was a very good meeting today... It was probably the most fulfililng," Zelensky said.

