North Korea close to missiles that can reach US, says South Korea’s president

North Korea is in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear strike on the United States. At the same time, the country has yet to master reentry technology.

This was stated by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to Reuters.

What the South Korean leader said about North Korea’s new ballistic missile

"Whether for negotiations with the U.S. or for their own regime, they are continuing to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States, carrying a nuclear bomb and bombing the United States," said Yoon Suk-yeol.

He added that, apparently, North Korea has not yet succeeded, but it is in the final stage of development.

"It appears they haven't achieved success yet, but they are in the final stage, only with the so-called atmospheric re-entry technology left. That, too, is likely to be resolved soon," the South Korean leader said.

It should be noted that "re-entry technology" is necessary for a warhead returning from space at high speed to withstand heat and pressure without breaking apart, ensuring it reaches its target intact. According to President Yoon Suk-yeol, North Korea has not yet mastered this capability.

He also said that U.S. President Donald Trump is the "only" person who could be a negotiating partner for North Korea; Trump earlier said in August he would like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, possibly this year.

Yoon added that North Korea has likely stockpiled enough nuclear weapons to sustain its regime, so he called for talks to halt further production of nuclear arms that could be sold abroad.

"Let's reduce nuclear weapons in the mid term. Let's pursue denuclearization in the long term," he said.

