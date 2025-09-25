Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky talks with Macron on boosting Ukraine’s air defense

Zelensky talks with Macron on boosting Ukraine’s air defense

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 September 2025 11:43
Zelensky met Macron to discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses
Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: x.com/ZelenskyyUa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense systems and the use of frozen Russian assets.

The president shared details of the meeting on his X account.

Advertisement

What is known about Zelensky and Macron’s meeting

"We discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, the escalation by Russia against European countries, and the cases of detected drones in Poland, Romania, and Denmark, as well as fighter jets in Estonia. A swift response and action are needed," Zelensky emphasized.

The leaders also focused on the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit, as well as further strengthening sanctions against Russia, particularly regarding its shadow tanker fleet.

"I thank Emmanuel and all of France for supporting Ukraine and for efforts aimed at bringing peace closer," the president concluded.

Volodymyr Zelensky Emmanuel Macron assets air defense war in Ukraine russia
