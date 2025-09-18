Trump and Starmer unveil record-breaking US–UK tech partnership

Donald Trump and Keir Starmer. Photo: Reuters

During a meeting in London, US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a new technology deal. The agreement provides for multibillion-dollar mutual investments between the two countries.

This was reported by The White House official website and the Time Magazine on Thursday, September 18.

Trump and Starmer sign Technology Prosperity Deal

The agreement calls for increased cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other high technologies.

According to Starmer, the new investment agreement between London and Washington is the largest in the country's history. The bilateral package will provide a total of £150 billion of investment from the United States and up to £100 billion from British companies.

"What a day, 250 billion pounds (340 billion dollars) flowing both ways across the Atlantic. It is the biggest investment package of its kind in British history by a country mile," Starmer said.

American companies have pledged to invest more than £150 billion in the British economy, creating up to 15,000 jobs. The key focus is on the development of artificial intelligence, energy and defense technologies.

Blackstone will invest £100 billion over 10 years.

Prologis will invest £3.9 billion in Cambridge and modernize the Daventry terminal.

Palantir — up to £1.5 billion in British defense innovations.

Nvidia, Nscale, OpenAI, Google, and Salesforce are planning to invest significant sums.

Amentum, Boeing (which is re-equipping aircraft for the US Air Force), STAX, and others have also signed agreements. The agreement also provides for the construction of 12 new, modern nuclear reactors.

British companies have promised to invest up to £100 billion in the United States in the coming years.

GSK — almost £22 billion in the pharmaceutical industry over five years.

Revolut — $500 million in financial services in the US market.

Urenco — investments in nuclear energy.

BP — more than £3.6 billion in the development of projects in the United States.

Other investors include Sage, OakNorth, Rothesay, and a number of technology and financial companies.

