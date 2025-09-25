Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelenska and Trump meet to discuss protecting Ukrainian children

Zelenska and Trump meet to discuss protecting Ukrainian children

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 September 2025 20:50
Melania Trump and Olena Zelenska discuss support for Ukrainian children amid war
Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump. Photo: X/ Olena Zelenska

 In New York, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with First Lady of the United States Melania Trump to discuss the protection of Ukrainian children during the war.

Olena Zelenska announced this on X today, September 25.

meeting between Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump
Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump. Photo: X/ Olena Zelenska

Details of the meeting between Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump

During her visit to New York, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with the US First Lady Melania Trump. There they discussed the protection of Ukrainian children during a full-scale war.

"I had a meeting with the First Lady of USA Melania Trump. I am pleased to see that we share common values — care for the younger generation and the right of every child to a happy and fulfilling childhood," Zelenska said.

She also thanked Mrs. Trump for her support of Ukraine. Especially for her attention to children who have become victims of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine. In particular, for the letter calling on Putin to make peace for children.

"I am sincerely grateful to Mrs. Melania for her support of Ukraine and attention to those affected by the war unleashed by Russia. I believe that together we can protect the most valuable thing — our future," Zelenska summarized.

Read more:

Zelensky ready to leave office after war with Russia ends

Trump and Zelensky hold hour-long talks in New York

USA Olena Zelenska Ukraine Melania Trump meeting
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
