Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky ready to leave office after war with Russia ends

Zelensky ready to leave office after war with Russia ends

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 September 2025 14:30
Zelensky says he’ll step down as president after the war ends
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would resign as head of state once the war is over. In turn, the Russian dictator must decide to cease fire.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Axios.

Advertisement

Volodymyr Zelensky names conditions for holding elections

A journalist asked under what conditions Volodymyr Zelensky would agree to hold elections — in particular, if Vladimir Putin agreed to a ceasefire.

To this question, Zelensky replied in the affirmative.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelensky said whether he wanted to run for election in Ukraine again in peacetime.

" If we will finish war with Russians. Yes, I'm ready not to go, because it's not my goal, elections. I wanted very much in a very difficult period of time — be with my country, help my country. Yes, that's what I wanted, always. My goal is to finish the war," Zelensky said.

Read more:

Zelensky talks with Macron on boosting Ukraine’s air defense

Ukraine to share combat-proven weapons with global partners

Volodymyr Zelensky election Ukraine president war in Ukraine
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information