Zelensky says he’ll step down as president after the war ends

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would resign as head of state once the war is over. In turn, the Russian dictator must decide to cease fire.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Axios.

Advertisement

Volodymyr Zelensky names conditions for holding elections

A journalist asked under what conditions Volodymyr Zelensky would agree to hold elections — in particular, if Vladimir Putin agreed to a ceasefire.

To this question, Zelensky replied in the affirmative.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelensky said whether he wanted to run for election in Ukraine again in peacetime.

" If we will finish war with Russians. Yes, I'm ready not to go, because it's not my goal, elections. I wanted very much in a very difficult period of time — be with my country, help my country. Yes, that's what I wanted, always. My goal is to finish the war," Zelensky said.

Read more:

Zelensky talks with Macron on boosting Ukraine’s air defense

Ukraine to share combat-proven weapons with global partners