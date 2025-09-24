Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine to share combat-proven weapons with global partners

Ukraine to share combat-proven weapons with global partners

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 September 2025 19:16
Ukraine opens arms exports with battle-tested systems, Zelensky says
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Getty images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced his decision to open the export of domestic weapons. According to him, these are modern systems that have proven their effectiveness in real war conditions.

Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement during the address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 24.

Advertisement

Ukraine opens arms exports

During the UN General Assembly's general debate, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is prepared to showcase its defense innovations to the world. He emphasized that these are battle-tested systems, not just equipment, that have already proven their reliability. The president said that the state has surprises in store for its international partners.

"And we have decided to open up arms exports. And these are powerful systems tested in a real war when every international institution failed. And we are also ready to grow our defense production together with strong partners so that their protection is modern and reliable. You don't need to start this race from scratch. We're ready to share what has already proven itself in real defense, Zelensky said.

Advertisement

According to Ukrainian president, opening exports will allow Ukraine to strengthen its cooperation with allies and emphasize its ability to create competitive defense solutions. The president believes this step will strengthen Kyiv's position in the international arena.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian developments can compete with Western models because they have a unique advantage: testing in real combat conditions. He believes this will be a key argument for partners.

Advertisement

Read more:

Ukraine’s FP-1 drone could redefine long-range strikes

Russia will feel it — Ukraine announces increase in production of attack drones

Volodymyr Zelensky weapons UN defense sector export
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information