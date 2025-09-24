Ukraine opens arms exports with battle-tested systems, Zelensky says

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Getty images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced his decision to open the export of domestic weapons. According to him, these are modern systems that have proven their effectiveness in real war conditions.

Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement during the address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 24.

Ukraine opens arms exports

During the UN General Assembly's general debate, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is prepared to showcase its defense innovations to the world. He emphasized that these are battle-tested systems, not just equipment, that have already proven their reliability. The president said that the state has surprises in store for its international partners.

"And we have decided to open up arms exports. And these are powerful systems tested in a real war when every international institution failed. And we are also ready to grow our defense production together with strong partners so that their protection is modern and reliable. You don't need to start this race from scratch. We're ready to share what has already proven itself in real defense, Zelensky said.

According to Ukrainian president, opening exports will allow Ukraine to strengthen its cooperation with allies and emphasize its ability to create competitive defense solutions. The president believes this step will strengthen Kyiv's position in the international arena.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian developments can compete with Western models because they have a unique advantage: testing in real combat conditions. He believes this will be a key argument for partners.

