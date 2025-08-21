Nearly 20,000 children taken from Ukraine — senator issues stern warning to Russia

Lindsey Graham in Kyiv. Photo: Reuters

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that Russia had abducted 19,500 Ukrainian children. He added that if the Kremlin does not return the children, Russia will be recognized as a country sponsor of terrorism.

He wrote about this in his post on X.

Advertisement

During the course of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia has kidnapped over 19,000 Ukrainian children. Stealing children from their home country is a despicable and barbaric act. As I have been saying since earlier this year, I intend to push legislation to designate Russia a state… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 20, 2025

Graham's statement

Graham called Russia's action a "despicable and barbaric act".

"As I have been saying since earlier this year, I intend to push legislation to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law if they do not return the children," he said.

According to the politician, this will make business relations with Russia "radioactive" for other countries and companies.

Read more:

Russia wants to swap Ukrainian children for military — Zelensky

Russia militarizes abducted Ukrainian children — The Sun

Russian drone strike kills a toddler in Kherson region — photo