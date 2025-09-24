Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Rubio met Lavrov in New York — key points from their talks

Rubio met Lavrov in New York — key points from their talks

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 September 2025 09:27
Marco Rubio met with Sergey Lavrov on September 24 — discussion focused on the war
Meeting between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York on September 24. Their conversation lasted about an hour.

This was reported by Russian media.

Advertisement

Rubio and Lavrov meeting in New York

During the meeting, Rubio reiterated U.S. President Donald Trump’s position and called for an end to the killings. The American senator emphasized that Moscow should take concrete steps toward peace.

  "  During the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps towards a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State Tommy Pigott.

Read more:

Zelensky at the UN stated that he will force Putin to seek peace

Zelensky explains Putin’s absence from UN — ‘deeply frightened’

Trump slams China and India for buying Russian oil

negotiations UN New York sergei lavrov war in Ukraine Marco Rubio
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information