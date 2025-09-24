Marco Rubio met with Sergey Lavrov on September 24 — discussion focused on the war

Meeting between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York on September 24. Their conversation lasted about an hour.

This was reported by Russian media.

Advertisement

Rubio and Lavrov meeting in New York

During the meeting, Rubio reiterated U.S. President Donald Trump’s position and called for an end to the killings. The American senator emphasized that Moscow should take concrete steps toward peace.

" During the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps towards a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State Tommy Pigott.

Read more:

Zelensky at the UN stated that he will force Putin to seek peace

Zelensky explains Putin’s absence from UN — ‘deeply frightened’

Trump slams China and India for buying Russian oil