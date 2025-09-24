Marco Rubio met with Sergey Lavrov on September 24 — discussion focused on the war

Rubio met Lavrov in New York — key points from their talks
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York on September 24. Their conversation lasted about an hour.
This was reported by Russian media.
Rubio and Lavrov meeting in New York
During the meeting, Rubio reiterated U.S. President Donald Trump’s position and called for an end to the killings. The American senator emphasized that Moscow should take concrete steps toward peace.
" During the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps towards a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State Tommy Pigott.
