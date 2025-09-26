Aalborg Airport in Denmark was temporarily closed due to drones on September 25

Police in Denmark. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Steven Knap via REUTERS

Late on Thursday, September 25, Aalborg Airport in Denmark was temporarily closed after reports of unidentified drones.

This was reported by Ekstra Bladet and Flightradar24.

What happened in Denmark

According to the publication, late Thursday evening, the airspace over Aalborg Airport was closed again, police chief of North Jutland Kristin Tilsted said.

"Everything was closed at 23:40, and there is a suspicion that people may have seen a drone. The police were already there, and a few more people arrived. We could not confirm that it was a drone, but there are grounds to believe that someone saw a drone in this area, so the airport decided to close the airspace," he said.

The drone incident was also confirmed by Flightradar24.

"New reports of drones appearing in Aalborg this evening. Flight KL1289 returned to Amsterdam, and flight SK1225 from Copenhagen was canceled," the service reported.

This marks the third consecutive day the airport was temporarily closed due to drones. Later, Ekstra Bladet reported that at 00:35, the airspace over Aalborg Airport was reopened.

